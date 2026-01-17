Country Music Superstar Talks Intense Wellness Regime—and Yes, It Includes “Witchcraft”

With breezy feel-good hits like “When the Sun Goes Down” and “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” Kenny Chesney’s talents as a country singer are obvious. Where the four-time Entertainer of the Year really shines, however, is live performances. Consistently ranked among the most popular touring acts of all time, the “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer, 57, made history last year as the first country artist to ever headline the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. Gearing up for Round 2 this June, Chesney recently opened up about how, exactly, he stays in tip-top touring shape.

Kenny Chesney Opens Up on Plasma Exchanges

Plasma exchanges, cold plunges, infrared saunas—sounds like the daily itinerary of a professional athlete. Or, as it turns out, a 12-time CMA Award-winning singer.

“I do a lot of witchcraft stuff to my body,” Kenny Chesney told Rob Lowe during a Thursday (Jan. 15) episode of the latter’s podcast Literally!

A plasma exchange is a procedure that involves removing a person’s blood drawn and putting their blood into a machine where it is separated into red cells, white cells, platelets and plasma. The plasma is then discarded for a replacement fluid, usually donor plasma or another protein solution.

“It’s really intense, but it’s—you feel fantastic,” Chesney said.

Chesney Leveled Up His Game for the Sphere

It makes sense that Kenny Chesney would need to up his wellness game before he could take on the Sphere. Although certainly no stranger to playing sprawling venues, the Las Vegas attraction is like nothing he—or audiences—had ever seen before.

“Playing the Sphere forced us and forced me—which I think was a a blessing—it forced us to create different neural pathways to get ready to do a show, because this was something completely different,” he told Rob Lowe. “I mean, the sound is unbelievable. It comes over you, and the the video is not just behind you on the side. It’s above you. It’s in front of you… I mean, it’s like being on a plant medicine journey… You’re almost like, ‘Wow, this is how life should be.’”

Chesney will return to the Sphere on Friday, June 19, for the first of five shows.

Featured image by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images