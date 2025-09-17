Country Powerhouses Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Lead Winstock 2026 Lineup

This summer, the Winstock Country Music Festival kicked off with stars like Thomas Rhett, Priscilla Block, Dustin Lynch, and Clint Black performing. Producing a memorable festival for the thousands of fans who attended, the organizers looked to go even bigger in 2026. First started during the 1990s, the festival welcomed numerous icons over the years. Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, and even Waylon Jennings. But when looking ahead to next year, it appeared that Winstock will shine a light on Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan.

While juggling both a career and judging on American Idol, Bryan apparently found enough time to travel to Winsted, Minnesota, for the festival. Drawing around 15,000 people each year, 2026 will include Easton Corbin, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Watkins, and Carly Pearce. But when it comes to Friday night – the stage will go to Bentley. Releasing his latest album, Broken Branches, back in June, the singer will surely offer an unforgettable set.

The Price Of A Ticket To See Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley

Although Bentley helped kickstart the festival, Saturday night will bring Bryan to the stage. And outside of spending over two decades in country music, there is a reason he won Entertainer of the Year five times. Knowing how to write, sing, and perform, those in the audience can expect a high-energy show that made Bryan one of country music’s biggest stars.

For those looking to snag a ticket to the Winstock Country Music Festival, there are a few options to pick from. Looking at the price of a general ticket – it will run fans $155. And it came with a “chance to take in all of the music, including our Emerging Artists Stage, as well as the chance to visit the many vendors on site.”

Not wanting to have to worry about finding the perfect spot to watch Bryan or Bentley – reserved seating tickets cost $250. That included more than a guaranteed spot but also a “premium view of the music area.”

And for those who wanted to enjoy the VIP experience, Winstock’s VIP package included, “a great view of the stage and complimentary parking, VIP offers you a home-cooked, hot meal each evening, along with beverages all weekend.” And the cost for such an experience – $415.

While receiving a hot meal, great music, parking, reserved seating, and even beverages sounded like the best way to experience Winstock, the VIP package already sold out. But with general tickets and reserved seating available, fans still have a chance to be part of a memorable weekend in country music.

