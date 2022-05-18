Country Rising Star Priscilla Block to Headline First Overseas Tour

Priscilla Block’s star has been on an uptick since finding success across Tik Tok with viral songs “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Now, she is heading out for her first headlining run overseas in a five-date tour across the UK and Ireland.

She will continue her Welcome to the Block Party World Tour in a second leg after a nearly sold-out U.S. run. The breakthrough artist sold-out 11 of her 14 dates across the country. Watch the tour recap below.

The new UK and Ireland leg will begin on August 22 in Glasgow before ending on August 19 in Dublin. Find the full run of dates below.

“I love being able to play my full album and bring all the deep cuts to life on stage. We got sassy with it, we got trashy with it, baby!” Block said of the tour. “I absolutely loved being able to elaborate on my own stories and where I’ve come from to my fans.”

She continued, “The U.S. Tour was such a success, we’ve decided to take this thing overseas! I had the opportunity to play C2C this year and it was unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Europe and show everyone what the full Block Party is all about!”

Her debut LP, Welcome to the Block Party, saw the singer receive a nod at the ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year and a nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Awards. Thanks to their success on Tik Tok, Block has surpassed 385 million digital streams with tracks like “Just About Over You” and her current single “My Bar.”

PRISCILLA BLOCK’S UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

August 22 @ King Tut’s in Glasgow, UK

August 24 @ Lexington in London, UK

August 26 @ The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire, UK

August 27 @ The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire, UK

August 29 @ Workman’s in Dublin, IRE

Photo Courtesy of UMG