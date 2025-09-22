Jon Pardi Delivers Big Surprise to His Tour Opener Priscilla Block

Throughout his career in country music, Jon Pardi offered touring support for stars like Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, and even Luke Bryan. Knowing what it takes to open for a singer, Pardi eventually found himself in need of an opener for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour. Having more than a few options, the country singer decided to join forces with Priscilla Block. While thrilled about going on tour with Pardi, Block found herself completely stunned when she received a special gift from the singer.

For many singers in country music, they know the importance of the opening acts. Allowing a rising star the chance to hit the stage was a good moment to energize the audience. But outside of promoting new singers, the headliner always offered their supporting act a gift. While a token of their appreciation, Block revealed exactly what Pardi gifted her when ending his tour.

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights, Block recalled how Pardi didn’t necessarily give her a physical gift but instead a gift card. Although that might not sound all that exciting, she said, “He got me a very nice, very generous gift card to pick out any guitar that I wanted.”

Priscilla Block Wants Jon Pardi To Help Her Pick Guitar

With Block holding a gift card with more than enough funds to purchase her dream guitar, she found herself with a new problem – which guitar to pick. Not wanting to make the wrong decision, she decided to wait for a little help from – Pardi. “I told him, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go do this until you are with me. I want you to help me pick out the guitar.’ That was really awesome.”

When asked about waiting for Pardi to help her, Block explained the importance of the moment. Already knowing the budget, she noted, “I know the budget. But, you know, he might be like, ‘Do you really need the one with the sparkles?’”

While Pardi and Block are sure to link up in the near future, so the “Thick Thighs” singer can pick her guitar, fans will surely know when she takes the stage with her new instrument. And who knows – with Block releasing her debut studio album back in 2022 with Welcome to the Block Party, it might inspire her to release a new album.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for CMA)