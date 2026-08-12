Luke Combs Fans Are on High Alert After Stadiums Tease Something Big

When wanting to end his 2026 Minda Kinda Saturday Night tour, Luke Combs believed there was no better place than at London’s Wembley Stadium. And he was right as thousands of fans packed the stadium. Closing out the European leg of his tour, Combs wasn’t looking to take a break just yet. Already looking ahead, fans were left confused, shocked, and excited when a cryptic video appeared on the singer’s Instagram. Only featuring a countdown clock, the country singer’s teaser featured more than himself.

On Tuesday, Combs shared a new video on his Instagram. It showed the singer taking good care of a briefcase. The only information given in the video was the date August 13 and his website, which included a countdown clock. Leaving fans with more questions than answers, many were already onboard without even knowing a single detail.

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As fans worked to decipher the message, the band Shenadoah posted a video of them covering Combs’ song “Where the Wild Things Are.” Not the first group to cover a song from Combs, it was the caption that caught the attention of internet detectives as it read, “8.13.26”

Adding another layer to the upcoming announcement from Combs, Wyatt McCubbin shared his own cover of another song from the country singer. Showcasing his talents with “Daytona 499,” McCubbin also placed the August 13 date in the caption.

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Avery Anna And Several Stadiums Help Tease Luke Combs Announcement

If that wasn’t enough, Avery Anna joined the mystery by sharing her own cover of Combs’ “Hurricane.” Like Shenandoah and McCubbin, Anna included the same “8.13.26” date with the performance, adding even more speculation about what Combs had planned.

Thankfully, fans wouldn’t have to wait long for the announcement. While some claimed that Combs would announce a new tour or additional dates to his My Kinda Saturday Night tour, several stadiums around the United States only fueled those rumors when they shared their own cryptic posts.

Those stadiums included:

US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AT&T Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

ExtraMile Arena – Boise, Idaho

San Diego Padres Petco Park – San Diego, California

For now, nothing was certain as Combs kept the details surrounding August 13 under wraps. But given his history of breaking records, whatever the country star planned to announce was sure to be historic.

(Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images)