8-Time Grammy Winner Abruptly Cancels Multiple Shows Due to “Personal Circumstances”

Jon Batiste won’t be performing as planned in the coming days. The musician was slated to play three shows over the next week, but bowed out of them due to “personal circumstances.”

Batiste was scheduled to perform at New Haven, Connecticut’s Westville Music Bowl on Aug. 13, at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, and at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on Aug. 15.

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In a statement shared by the first two venues, Batiste explained the reason for the cancelations.

“Hello! As I navigate some personal circumstances, I unfortunately need to cancel a portion of my upcoming performance dates,” he said. “As we continue the rollout and release of my new albums, Monk Meditations and Monk Movements, my team and I are finding new ways and opportunities to share live music with you.”

“There’s much more to come, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” Batiste added, before noting that refunds will be available through the original point of purchase.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” he said. “I truly can’t wait to come back and perform for you soon.”

The New York venue updated its website to reflect the cancelation.

What’s Coming Up for Jon Batiste

Batiste will play his next show on Aug. 20 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He’ll also play in Virginia and Georgia in August.

September will be a busy month for the singer, who has shows booked in Curaçao, Brazil, Washington, Colorado, and California. Batiste will put on his final show of the year on Oct. 3 in Berkley, California.

As Batiste mentioned in his statement, he has two albums that are both due out soon. Monk Meditations and Monk Movements, two solo piano albums inspired by Thelonious Monk, are due out Aug. 14.

In an Instagram post, Batiste described the former album as “a body of work about the things we carry that don’t need proof of ownership, only our presence and the stillness required for awareness.”

As for why he chose to study Monk’s work, Batiste praised the late jazz pianist and composer as “a foundational architect of bebop.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic