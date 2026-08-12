Garth Brooks Adds Another Major City to Blame It All on My Roots Tour: Ticket & Venue Details

In just a few days, Garth Brooks will kick off his first tour in nearly three years with The Blame It All On My Roots tour. Starting in Indianapolis, the country star will hit the road with stops in Denver and Chicago. Unlike other artists who announce their full touring schedule from the start, Brooks sought to expand the excitement by releasing each new stop individually. Already lining up shows throughout August and September, the hitmaker recently revealed the latest stop on his tour, Washington, D.C.

Sharing the excitement on his website, Brooks announced the newest stop while highlighting the massive demand from fans. “On the heels of demand from more than 380,000 fans in Indianapolis, 500,000 in Denver and another half-a-million in Chicago, tickets for Garth’s Washington, DC concerts will go on sale Friday, August 21.”

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While fans have continuously complained about the rising cost of tickets on platforms like Ticketmaster, Brooks wanted to make the entire process simple. For starters, there will be no pre-sale event or advance box office sales. Those looking to snag a ticket will have to wait in line on the Ticketmaster queue.

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Garth Brooks Makes Concerts Affordable For Every Fan

Not only wanting to make the buying process simple, Brooks also wanted to make it affordable. Again, fans have criticized some artists for charging hundreds of dollars to see them perform. Refusing to add his name to that list, Brooks had the idea to make every ticket, no matter the seat, the same price.

According to his website, “All tickets are priced at $155 ($140 ticket price + $5.00 Facility Fee + $10.00 Service Charge) — every seat in the house, one fair price.”

A fair price indeed – all fans had to do was have a Ticketmaster account and a little luck. With every ticket only $155, fans rushed to get the best seats in the house. And with demand already soaring in other cities, Washington, D.C. appeared destined to be another packed stop on Brooks’ highly anticipated return to the road.

If that wasn’t enough, the tour promised more than classic hits. “These not-to-miss-shows will also serve as the foundation for an excited new live album, continuing his tradition of capturing history in real time!”

With a new tour starting and an album on the way, Brooks was ready to end 2026 with another chapter in his legendary career.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)



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