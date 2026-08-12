Ella Langley Surprises St. Thomas Beach Bar With Impromptu Bob Marley Performance While on Vacation

Although numerous country artists released albums in 2026, there was simply no competing with Ella Langley. Since the release of “Choosin’ Texas,” the country singer watched her stardom explode. Just a sample of her success, “Choosin’ Texas” helped Langley become the only woman in country music history to simultaneously reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. Truly a historic moment in her career, Langley found time for a much-needed vacation. But even the beaches couldn’t keep her from the stage.

As Langley prepared to end her Dandelion tour, the singer found just enough time for a short vacation. Taking her friends along for the ride, they decided to visit Bolongo Bay, which was located in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Surrounded by beaches and the tropics, it appeared that Langley was inspired. When visiting the famed Iggies Beach Bar, she couldn’t help but take the stage for a surprise performance of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”

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[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Ella Langley Heads Back To Texas To Continue Tour

Originally released by the iconic Marley, Langley put a country spin on the timeless classic. And for fans, they gave the performance high marks. “Can you image having Ella Langley randomly show up— FUN.” Another person added, “ I don’t know where it is but I game. Where next stop hah.”

Placed on his ninth studio album, Exodus, Marley wtinessed the song climb the charts, peaking at No. 3 in Spain. While it first hit airwaves in 1980, the decades that followed brought an ongoing debate about Marley’s inspiration behind the song. For some, they claimed it was a metaphor. Others suggested it was just about three birds. And for the reggae group I Threes, they claimed it was about them.

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No matter the inspiration behind the lyrics, “Three Little Birds” continued to connect with music fans around the world. And decades later, Langley kept that spirit alive with a surprise performance in paradise.

Langley might have found time for a little fun in paradise, but the stage was already calling her back. Returning to Texas, the singer prepared to close out a tour that marked another milestone in her soaring career.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)