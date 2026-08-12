Randy Travis Surprises Cancer Patient by Fulfilling Lifelong Dream

Having spent decades on stage, Randy Travis had no urge to end his career. Loving the discography he built in country music, the singer continued to perform and entertain fans. But that changed in 2013 when he suffered a stroke. Since that moment, the hitmaker has focused on his recovery and health. But even that hasn’t stopped Travis from supporting the next generation of singers. And recently, when he heard of a cancer patient hoping to meet him, Travis wasted no time making that dream a reality.

During her cancer treatment, Bunnia Greenwood had only one request – meet Travis. Knowing that the singer had his own health problems, Greenwood only wished for an autograph and maybe a Zoom call. Not asking much, Greenwood’s family took action, calling on local news stations to help them.

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That was more than enough to get the country legend’s attention. Although willing to send an autograph to Greenwood, Travis didn’t like the idea of speaking with her through a screen. That’s when he turned to his wife, Mary Davis, with a plan. “We thought, ‘We can do one better than a Zoom.’ We’ll just zoom on up to Zion, so here we are.”

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Randy Travis Mastered The Power Of Silence

The Greenwood family got more than they asked for when Travis entered the room. Knowing the health problems that Travis faced, the family was shocked that the singer pushed his body to make the trip.

According to Mary, that was the type of person Travis was. “The patient that we’re seeing today has the same heart, the same attitude, that Randy does—and that’s to choose joy over defeat. His fiber is to touch lives. He said, ‘If I can touch one life, then I feel like I’ve done my job.’”

Touching more than one life that day, Travis left the family with a memory they would never forget. And for Mary, she insisted that her husband’s ability to touch lives without saying a single word was his true gift.

Having witnessed his connection with fans, Mary added, “I tell him all the time, ‘You speak volumes in your silence.’ In his silence, he can make me feel like a princess. I feel so blessed to get to walk beside him through this.”

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)