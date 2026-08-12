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Alan Jackson Is Now One of the 10 Best-Selling Country Artists in US History—and He’s Got the Hardware to Show for It

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In June, Alan Jackson took the stage for the last time for the Last Call: One More For the Road – The Finale. Marking the end of his touring career, there was no place more fitting than the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. With the concert selling out in a matter of minutes, fans filled every seat in the venue to celebrate Jackson’s historic career. But at the same time, it appeared that Jackson made a little history as he was presented with a special plaque from the RIAA for surpassing 85.5 million units sold in the United States. 

During the Nashville concert, Jackson watched as stars like Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Lainey Wilson, and several others performed. Easily one of the biggest nights in country music, the RIAA was on hand to help highlight Jackson’s accomplishments. With the hitmaker hitting 85.5 million units sold, he was placed in the Top 10 highest-selling country singers in US history. 

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Discussing the massive impact Jackson had on the genre and music industry, Jackie Jones, the senior vice president of Artist & Industry Relations at RIAA, said, “Alan Jackson has built a legacy through songs that have defined Country music for more than four decades, creating a lasting connection to generations of fans. We were honored to celebrate his impact on the music community, and his remarkable 85.5-million RIAA certifications.” 

[RELATED: 5 Timeless Alan Jackson Songs That Aren’t “Chattahoochee”]

Alan Jackson’s Full RIAA Certificate List

Besides giving Jackson a plaque, the country singer received 28 new RIAA certifications. They included: 

  1. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” – 5x Platinum
  2. “Chattahoochee” – 5x Platinum
  3. “Remember When” – 5x Platinum
  4. Don’t Rock the Jukebox – 5x Platinum
  5. “Livin’ On Love” – 2x Platinum
  6. “Good Time” – 2x Platinum
  7. “Drive (For Daddy Jean)” – 2x Platinum
  8. “Little Bitty” – 2x Platinum
  9. “Gone Country” – 2x Platinum
  10. “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” – Platinum
  11. “Where I Come From” – Platinum
  12. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” – Platinum
  13. “Summertime Blues” – Platinum
  14. “Country Boy” – Platinum
  15. “Small Town Southern Man” – Platinum
  16. “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” – Platinum
  17. Honky Tonk Christmas – Platinum
  18. Let It Be Christmas – Platinum
  19. “Designated Drinker” (feat. George Strait) – Gold
  20. “It Must Be Love” – Gold
  21. “Tall, Tall Trees” – Gold
  22. “Here in the Real World” – Gold
  23. “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” – Gold
  24. “Pop a Top” – Gold
  25. “Sissy’s Song” – Gold
  26. “Midnight in Montgomery” – Gold
  27. “The Blues Man” – Gold
  28. 16 Biggest Hits – Gold

Adding a few more accolades to his legacy, Jackson looked back on his career as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. The voice behind hits like “Remember When” and “Chattahoochee,” the singer cemented his place among country music’s greatest artists. 

Although Jackson said goodbye to touring, his career continued to make history. Surrounded by fans and fellow country stars, Jackson had one more milestone to celebrate. And given his stardom, it wouldn’t be the last.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

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