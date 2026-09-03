Country Singer Says He “Shouldn’t Be Here” After Horrific Car Crash Left Him Blind and Broken

Excited to meet fans and hit the stage in August, Keaton Adams was ready to end the summer with a few memorable shows. But sadly, he never got the chance after he was involved in a car crash. While thankful to be alive, the accident left Adams blind in his right eye. If that wasn’t enough, he suffered several broken bones. Just starting his long road to recovery, the country singer shared an update with fans.

Posting a video from his house, Adams was all smiles as he sported an eye patch. Hoping to give some positive news to fans, the singer started at the beginning. “I don’t know where to start. I got in a really bad car accident. They said I was going about 80, 90 miles an hour, flipped the car a couple times. I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt. Fractured my fibula, and I’m blind in my right eye.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While using the crash as a PSA for the importance of wearing a seatbelt, Adams wasn’t looking for sympathy. “With that being said, I’m still breathing, and if I’m still breathing, I’m still singing and doing what I love most, so we are going to keep going and we are excited about that.”

[RELATED: 3 of the Greatest Storytellers in Country Music History]

Keaton Adams Still Alive Thanks To “Aaron”

With Adams having some time to look back at the crash, he found a new perspective on life. “It’s kind of crazy, man. I really shouldn’t be here, and I am very blessed to, I guess not really walk away, really crawl away. It’s just kind of crazy man. It’s crazy that I’m here, and it’s crazy that I get to talk to you guys.”

Adams explained that a piece of glass from the accident became lodged in his retina, causing him to lose sight in his right eye. But rather than focus on the negative, Adams thanked an individual named Aaron who happened to stop at the scene.

“He’s a 21-year-old who was just happening to drive by who pulled me out from the car. He took two pictures, and the reason he took two pictures is because he thought it was going to be the last time that I’d be seen alive, and he wanted to snap the pictures for my family.”

Thanking fans once again for their continued support during his recovery, Adams canceled all his August shows. But no matter what, the crash wasn’t going to keep him away from music forever. As he made clear, as long as he was breathing, he planned on singing.

(Photo by Mark Garfinkel/Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)