“You’re Probably Going to Win The Voice”: Lexi Stevens Picks Unexpected Coach After Four-Chair Turn Performance of “Die on This Hill”

Lexi Stevens had all four coaches begging for a chance on The Voice. During night two of the Blind Auditions, the 23-year-old New Yorker earned a four-chair turn thanks to her performance of Sienna Spiro’s “Die on This Hill.”

After her incredible time on stage, Queen Latifah praised Stevens as “beautiful” and “masterful.” Meanwhile, Riley Green said she was “probably the most talented person that’s come across the stage so far.”

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Adam Levine took it a step further, telling Stevens, “That was by far the best Blind Audition. I think you’re probably going to win The Voice.”

Kelly Clarkson also wanted a chance to coach Stevens, as she pointed out that “now the world knows that you’re capable of doing a big old bad ass song.”

Lexi Stevens Chooses Her Coach on The Voice

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with viewers having to wait until night three of the Blind Auditions to find out Stevens’ team of choice.

Ultimately, the singer went with Levine, which prompted the Maroon 5 frontman to drop to the floor and do push ups in celebration.

“Lexi embodies what it is to be a Voice winner, very much a unicorn I think,” Levine told the cameras after his big win.

Backstage, Stevens told to Levine that he wasn’t the coach she’d come in expecting to pick.

“I did come in with Kelly in mind,” she admitted. “But you totally changed my mind.”

“I love that I changed your mind because I do believe that you’re going to win this show,” Levine responded. “You are so special. I cannot wait to work with you.”

As for Clarkson, she was disappointed by the loss, telling the cameras, “Adam and I have four wins each on this show. I don’t like that we’re tied now. I’ve got to do something about it. I will.”

Indeed, both Clarkson and Levine have won The Voice four times. The latter coach is the show’s most recent victor, as he won season 29 thanks to Alexia Jayy.

Following the conclusion of The Voice‘s season 30 premiere week, the competition series will air every Monday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC