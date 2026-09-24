80s Singer Behind “Always Something There to Remind Me” Dies at 74

While Pete Byrne explored a career as a solo artist, he found his stride with the band Naked Eyes. Throughout his time with the group, he helped release songs like “Promises, Promises,” and “Always Something There to Remind Me.” Although on the rise, Rob Fisher passed away in August 1999 following a battle with cancer. With the band continuing to honor his legacy, sadly, Naked Eyes lost another crucial member as Byrne passed away at 74.

The news of Byrne’s passing was first announced by Naked Eyes. Posting a statement on the band’s website, it revealed that the singer passed away on Monday, September 14, after a brief illness. Leaving behind more than a legacy in music, the singer was survived by his siblings and children.

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Having landed on the Billboard Hot 100 numerous times over the decades, Naked Eyes highlighted Byrne’s full legacy. “Peter’s early music projects began in Bath, England, and included a duo with Jeff Starrs from 1976 to 1977, and the band Studio from 1977 to 1979 with Clive Wright, Stash Huchrack, and Richard Fenton. From 1979 to 1982, Peter was in the band Neon which included Rob Fisher, as well as future Tears for Fears members Neil Taylor, Manny Elias, Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal.”

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Pete Byrne Helped Create The Soundtrack Of Life

If that wasn’t enough, he also collaborated with Stevie Wonder for the 1985 hit song “Part-Time Lover.” Adding backing vocals to the track, Byrne found himself contributing to a song that eventually topped the Billboard Hot 100, giving him another connection to one of the decade’s biggest hits.

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Asking fans to leave comments under their post, Naked Eyes watched how much Byrne was loved by millions.

“I was stationed in England with the USAF in the early 80s and remember Naked Eyes on Top of the Pops. What a great time and place to be for the greatest music of our time. God Bless and Rest In Peace Peter.”

“Thank you for the music that defined my life then. Thank for leaving something to remind me of them and you. Rest well.”

“Peter Thank you for the music, Along with Rob created a defining sound of the 80s, Your music is soundtrack to my life, RiP.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Pete Byrne’s music and voice has been one of the soundtracks to my life. He will be sorely missed. I’m devastated by his loss.”

Just a sample of the tributes pouring in, fans remembered Byrne for more than a handful of hits. While passing away, for many, his voice became the soundtrack to an entire chapter of their lives.

(Photo by Ron Wolfson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)