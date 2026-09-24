Luke Bryan Fans Get Disappointing Update After Farm Tour Rainout

When traveling to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for his Farm Tour, Luke Bryan prepared to hit the stage at 1846 Farms for an unforgettable night. But having spent more than a few years in country music, Bryan understood that even the best plan could fall apart without notice. And that’s exactly what happened when extreme weather ripped through the area. Needing to postpone the concert, Bryan explained how his team was working to make the show happen. But unfortunately, it seemed that Mother Nature had the final say, forcing the country star to cancel the Pennsylvania stop altogether.

Bryan originally planned to bring his Farm Tour to 1846 Farms on Thursday, September 17. That was until the severe weather turned the venue into a muddy swamp. Not wanting injuries due to the storm, the organizers announced the cancelation. But with Bryan not wanting to completely cancel the concert, he exhausted “every possible option.”

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Releasing an update on the Farm Tour, 1846 Farms wrote, “After exploring every possible option to bring Farm Tour back, we’re saddened to share that due to Luke Bryan’s schedule, the Pennsylvania and Michigan shows will unfortunately not be able to be rescheduled.”

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, the venue felt their pain. “We know how disappointing this news is. So many people spent months looking forward to these shows, and countless hours of hard work went into preparing the farms and communities to welcome everyone. We share in that disappointment and are incredibly grateful for the patience, understanding, and support shown throughout this entire experience.”

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As for those who purchased tickets to see Bryan, 1846 Farms revealed refunds would be issued. Thanking fans for their understanding and support, the statement concluded, “Sometimes farming — and life — reminds us that things don’t always work out the way we had hoped. But when they don’t, we get back up, keep moving forward, and keep finding ways to do good in the world.”

For a tour built around farms and the people who work them, the final message seemed fitting. Sometimes the weather wins, and all anybody can do is get back up and keep moving.

(Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)