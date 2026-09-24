Tucker Wetmore Reaches Back to the 80s With a Stunning Cover of Journey’s Signature Power Ballad

While the Ryman Auditorium hosted the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday, the main headlines to come from the event centered around Ella Langley. That might not sound too surprising given the success of her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” But apparently, while fans were “Choosin’ Texas,” Tucker Wetmore had his sights on the singer behind the lyrics. With rumors circulating that the two are dating after leaving the awards together, Wetmore gave fans something else to talk about when he stepped outside country music to cover Journey’s “Faithfully.”

Having spent only a few years in country music, Wetmore wasted no time getting his name on the charts. Following his debut album What Not To, he watched hit songs like “Wind Up Missin’ You,” “3,2,1,” and “Brunette” climb the charts. For “Brunette”, it peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. Add that with the singer winning New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, Wetmore was having a historic year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although thrilled over his rise in country music, Wetmore took a different approach during a recent concert. Instead of treating fans to a few of his own hits, he took a trip back to the 1980s. While “Faithfully” didn’t top the charts, it was often considered one of the greatest power ballads of all time. But with only a piano in front of him, Wetmore sought to give fans a different take on the classic ballad.

[RELATED: Tucker Wetmore Scores Major Win as ACM New Male Artist of the Year]

Tucker Wetmore Channels Journey

As rumors continue to swirl around Wetmore and Langley, the special performance could add another layer to the theories. Written by Jonathan Cain, the lyrics described the immense loneliness that came with life on the road. And to add to that pain, the song described the sacrifices that came with fame, including being away from the ones he loved.

Play video

For Cain, the idea came to him while on a tour bus heading to New York. Only having a napkin at his disposal, the musician started to write the lyrics. Finishing the song the next day, it took Cain less than an hour. What followed was a timeless hit that turned the struggles of life into a classic love song.

Looking at Wetmore and Langley, neither had confirmed the dating rumors. Still, covering one of rock’s greatest love songs probably wasn’t going to quiet them down. If anything, Wetmore might have just given fans another reason to keep watching the two.



(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)