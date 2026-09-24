“You’re What This Show’s About”: 61-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant Wows All Four Coaches With Peter Gabriel Cover

Age ain’t nothing but a number on The Voice. Kyle Davis proved just that during night three of Blind Auditions, when he stunned all four coaches with an incredible cover of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.”

“This is such an exciting opportunity to come at such a later point in the arch of my music career,” the 61-year-old told the cameras before he took the stage. “… It’s never really too late. You always have to chase a dream.”

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The coaches certainly agreed, with Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah all turning their chairs during his impressive performance.

“What the hell have you been doing?” Clarkson asked at the conclusion of Davis’ performance.

The singer and dad revealed that, years ago, he was signed to a record deal. After putting out a couple of albums and touring a ton, he took a break to spend time with his kids.

Davis fell into a new career in real estate, but, as his kids got older, they began to develop their own interest in music. That prompted Davis to return to his roots and give his music career another go.

The Voice Coaches Praise Kyle Davis

“You are so good,” Clarkson praised. “… I’ve won the show four times. I swear to you I can win with you.”

Levine concurred, stating, “I was just enjoying it so much. I have a feeling I’d probably be the best coach for you just because I do believe we have a lot of taste in common. There’s not enough of you out there. I’m just happy that we found you.”

“That was the most unique thing that we’ve heard,” Green agreed. “… That was a standout performance. I haven’t heard anybody whose voice reminded me of Dave Matthews. That was awesome.”

“Being brand new, you made me realize that the show being called The Voice is more about a voice that’s worthy of needing to be heard,” he added. “I think you’re what the show’s about.”

Queen Latifah kept it simple, telling Davis, “You deserve that four-chair turn.”

After thinking it over, Davis opted to become a member of Team Kelly.

“That’s probably my favorite person this season, because his vocal talent, it’s such a gift, such a style unto himself,” she told the cameras. “I feel like it’s my turn to win this season of The Voice. I can taste a victory.”

Following the conclusion of The Voice‘s season 30 premiere week, the competition series will air every Monday on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC