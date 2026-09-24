Ozzy Osbourne Fans Cheer and Cry in First Trailer for His ‘Back to the Beginning’ Concert Film

Ozzy Osbourne fans are about the relive the greatest day in rock and metal. In the first trailer for Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning, fans get a minute-long sneak peek at what they can expect when the concert film premieres on Oct. 28.

The film will showcase Osbourne’s final concert, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham, England, just over two weeks before the Prince of Darkness died at age 76.

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“There’s never been a precedent for a show like this,” a voiceover says in the trailer, as footage shows the excited crowd at the July 2025 show. “Millions of people around the world who got to say, ‘Thank you, Black Sabbath. Thank you, Ozzy.’”

The concert came as Osbourne’s health was declining, and his ability to put on the show was questioned up until he took the stage.

“He was told he probably wouldn’t make it through the show,” Sharon Osbourne, his widow, says in the trailer. “He said, ‘No, I’m doing it. Whatever happens, happens.’”

What to Know About Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning

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Osbourne, of course, did make it through the show. The film will showcase the late rocker’s performances of songs including “Mr. Crowley,” “Crazy Train,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

It wasn’t just Osbourne and Black Sabbath who performed at the concert. Acts including Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Pantera, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar, Steven Tyler, Travis Barker, and Yungblud also took the stage.

“There were so many artists,” one person says in the trailer. “There were no egos.”

The trailer ends with Osbourne himself telling the crowd, “You’ve got no idea how I’m feeling. God bless each and every one of you. I love you all.”

Directed by Ben Wainwright-Pearce and produced by Mercury Studios, the film is set to cut the all-day concert down to two-and-a-half hours.

In addition to the music, the film will include personal reflections from the performers, as well as behind-the-scenes insight from Jason Momoa and Tom Morello.

Ozzy and Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning will hit theaters Oct. 28. Tickets are available now.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images