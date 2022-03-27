Country SingerJeff Carson Dead at 58

Country singer Jeff Carson, known for hits such as “Not on Your Love” and “The Car,” has died. He was 58.

Carson’s official Instagram account confirmed the news. “It is with sadness we confirm the passing of Jeff Carson.”

According to a press release, Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 26.

Carson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963 and grew up in Arkansas, where he played in local bands. He later moved to Branson, Missouri where he met his wife, Kim, and wrote songs. The couple then moved to Nashville where Carson made a living as a demo singer. Some of the demos he recorded include songs for Tracy Byrd (“Walkin’ To Jerusalem”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), Faith Hill (“It Matters To Me”), Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”), Diamond Rio (“Mirror Mirror”) among others.

Carson signed his own record deal in 1995 with Curb Records. Carson released his self-titled debut, which featured his first single “Yeah Buddy.” The album also features Carson’s first No. 1 hit “Not on Your Love,” and “The Car,” which hit No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

Carson released two subsequent albums, Butterfly Kisses in 1997 and Real Life in 2001. He released a few singles in later years before leaving country music in 2009 to become a police officer with Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Carson returned to music in 2019 signing a singles deal with MC1 Nashville to recut and release a previously recorded song “God Save The World,” which charted on the Music Row Top 40 chart. According to the release, Carson recently signed with Encore Music Group and has been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released later this year that included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan.

Carson is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, mother Virginia Norton, brother Steve Herndon, sister Karen Spurlock, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.