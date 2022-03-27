Carrie Underwood Brings Mom on Stage for “All-American” Duet

If it wasn’t for Carole Underwood’s seven important words to her daughter, we may not have had the pleasure of enjoying the powerhouse vocals of Carrie Underwood for the past decade and a half.

According to a post on Underwood’s Facebook page, her mother’s pivotal words as she was deciding on whether or not to try out for American Idol—”If you wanna go, I’ll take you”—were all she needed. As we know, Underwood tried out for the show and ended up winning the competition in 2005 and as Underwood says, “the rest is history.”

“If you wanna go, I’ll take you.” These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me,” Underwood wrote on her page. “I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history. Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything! Resorts World Las Vegas#REFLECTION : Jeff Johnson Images.”

As an appreciation for mom’s support, Underwood surprised the audience at Resorts World in Las Vegas for Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, by bringing her mom out on stage for a duet of her 2007 hit “All-American Girl.”

Underwood walked her mom, Carole, onto the stage and asked if she was ready. “Is there anything you want to say to these fine people,” Underwood said in front of a packed house.

“I’m so happy you’re here and I hope you enjoy the show,” her mom said before launching into Underwood’s hit “All American Girl.” In the middle of the song, Underwood told her mom she loved her as the belted out the tune to the delight of the audience.

Check out the video that CarrieUnderwoodFan28 posted on Youtube below.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images