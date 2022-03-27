Taylor Hawkins Preliminary Toxicology Report Released

It may be uncouth but it’s certainly not unpredictable: in the wake of the sudden and tragic death of longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, many online are speculating about the cause of his passing, offering a number of possibilities.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, Colombian officials have released a toxicology report that read “10 substances were found, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.”

The toxicology report added, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins’ and the attorney general’s office will continue to investigate his cause of death in a ‘timely manner’.”

Yet, on social media: in a lengthy, multiple-thousand-times-shared thread started by the account RightSideofHistory, fans have run the gamut, speculating between a heart attack, drug overdose, and even COVID-19 vaccinate-related issues.

Wrote the Twitter user: “A few hours into Taylor’s death, as my mind processes the loss of a friend, my anger grows at @foofighters and Dave who pushed the v on taylor. He didn’t want it, but he did it for the band.”

His original tweet has some 12,5000 “likes” and 4,000 retweets. And “v” implies the vaccine.

Former UB40 vocalist Matt Hoy, who was forced to quit the band over vaccine disagreements, added: “Omg that’s so awful and exactly what happened to me. Fortunately I left the band!”

Hawkins was pronounced dead on Friday, March 25.

Over the weekend, news came out that Colombian authorities believed Hawkins’ death may be attributable to drugs. Hawkins was with his band the Foo Fighters in Colombia as part of a South American tour that has, of course, halted after the unfortunate news.

In a later report by the U.K.’s Mirror, a headline read: “Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death is suspected heart attack – as ‘white powder’ found”

Still, though, others have speculated that Hawkins may have had an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, which it’s presumed he was made to take in order to play and tour with the Foo Fighters.

Wrote RightSideofHistory: “Only because I know him. He’s an awesome mountain biker, loves to work out, and loves his family. Drugs are not part of his life. Do I know it’s the V? No. Is it plausible, absolutely yes!”

This is the second significant death for the Foo Fighters family in a number of months.

On June 18, 2021, the band lost its longtime stage manager, Andrew Pollard.

On that occasion, the Foo Fighters wrote: “We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”