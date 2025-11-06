Country Star Catches Pat McAfee’s Attention With His Football Skills

Turning his career as an NFL kicker into a franchise, Pat McAfee embraced the entire world of sports. Although a fan of football, obviously, the kicker offered his blunt opinions on The Pat McAfee Show. While loving the NFL, the host found his calling when it came to college football. Taking his talents on the road, McAfee connected with fans thanks to his popular field goal attempts. Giving students the chance to win money by making a 33-yard field goal, it seemed that country singer Zach Top wanted more than cash as he attempted to catch McAfee’s attention.

Videos by American Songwriter

While proving his talents on stage, Top tried his hand as a field-goal kicker. Sharing a video on Instagram, the singer called out McAfee. But again – instead of money, Top only wanted an invite to his show if he made the kick. And to make it better, he promised, “Alright, Pat McAfee. We got a 30-yard field goal set up here, and if I make it I don’t want your tuition money. Just have me on your show. I’m an old, fat, smoking country singer and I think you should be proud if I make this.”

[RELATED: Under the Big Sky Festival Announces Zach Top, Chris Stapleton, and Cody Jinks as 2026 Headliners]

Pat McAfee Responds To Zach Top

Neither fat nor old, Top lined up his kick as he took a few steps back. And showcasing a different career as a kicker, he sent the ball right through the uprights. Excited about the kick, the decision to bring the singer on was now in the hands of McAfee.

Constantly active on social media, it didn’t take long for the video to make its way to McAfee. It also helped that the kick already gained over 77,000 likes. As for what McAfee wrote – he only put, “What a kick.”

Although not exactly an invitation to his show, the fact that he watched it means that Top might make an appearance in the near future.

Outside of the football field, Top offered fans a chance to see his own show. In November, the country star has only a few performances left. Over the next few weeks, he will travel to Florida, Oregon, South Dakota, and more before ending in Washington on November 23. He has one concert in December at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the 12th.

Whether or not that field goal earns him a seat on The Pat McAfee Show, Top already proved he can kick – on stage and on the field.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)