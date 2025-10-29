Zach Top Shares Music, Smiles, and Hope With Kids at Toby Keith’s OK Kids Korral

For most, they remember Toby Keith for songs like “Beer for My Horses”, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, and “As Good as I Once Was”. But the legacy of Keith went far beyond selling over 40 million albums and becoming a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He also spent a great deal of time supporting the armed forces. If that wasn’t enough, he even established the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City to help kids battling cancer. And recently, not just honoring Keith but looking to spread a little joy, Zach Top stopped by the center for an unforgettable meet and greet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Quickly becoming a top name in country music, Top found himself preparing for a show in Oklahoma City. With Keith always showing love for his home state, Top decided to use his time before the show to keep his memory alive.

Collaborating with OK Kids Korral and the Toby Keith Foundation, Top surprised the children at the facility with some quality time. More than willing to get on the floor and share a special moment with a few of his tiniest fans, the organization shared pictures of the event.

[RELATED: Zach Top Keeps Toby Keith’s Legacy Alive With a Soulful Cover of “Who’s Your Daddy?” During Kentucky Sound Check]

Fans Praise Zach Top For Encouraging Kids To Keep Fighting

Loving every picture posted, fans filled the comment section with praise, not just for Keith and Top but also for the children battling cancer.



“That is great. Keeping Toby Keith wish alive for those kids. How nice of him to visit. Prayers for the kids and all those that make it happen for those families.” “Zach Top what amazing gift you give to them kids and other parents my God continue to bless you and your career. Love this.” “This speaks volumes to the kind of person Zach Top is. Thank you for setting an examples for others stars.” “This is a wonderful story, fantastic contribution from Toby Keith and such a kind gesture from Zach Top.”

As for the OK Kids Korral, the facility offered free lodging for children and their families while they received cancer treatment. Wanting to offer the best for the children, the lodge included a playground, a movie theater, private suites, a gourmet kitchen, and a reflection room.

Just another memorable moment in the legacy of Keith, it continues to prove that his greatest impact was the love he shared, not just the songs he sang.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)