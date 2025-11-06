Canceled: NBC Shelves New Year’s Eve Special Hosted by ‘The Voice’ Star

With more than a few options of celebrations to watch on New Year’s Eve, Snoop Dogg and NBC decided to offer something a little different. While Ryan Seacrest freezes in New York with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the rapper decided to skip the snow and take the show to a warmer climate – Miami. Although promoting guest appearances and more than a few performances, it seemed that NBC decided to pull the plug on Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve special.

During the winter months, the North finds itself gifted with more than a few inches of snow. Hoping to bring the heat, The Voice star Snoop Dogg wanted to produce a live show in Miami. The network appeared to love the idea. First announced back in May, the show would be a two-hour event packed with live entertainment. But with NBC deciding to cancel the bash, fans wondered exactly what happened.

According to a statement from Snoop Dogg, it was nothing more than a scheduling conflict. “Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics.”

Although not ringing in the new year with his fans, Snoop Dogg promised to make it up to them in 2026. “Don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

More Than A Few Ways To See Snoop Dogg

Even with Snoop Dogg’s absence on New Year’s Eve, there were more than a few ways to watch him. Returning to The Voice for his second season, he first appeared on the show during season 26. The rapper skipped season 27. But with Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé sitting in the red chairs, he hoped to snag his first win.

Snoop Dogg already kept his word about 2026. Back in 2024, he traveled to Paris for the Summer Olympic Games. Offering a unique look into the games, Snoop Dogg quickly became a must-watch. And always cheering on the athletes, the United States walked away with the most medals with 126. 40 of those were gold.

Returning yet again, Snoop Dogg will continue his Olympic coverage during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. With athletes competing in sports like bobsledding and figure skating, fans can only wonder what the rapper will say, react to, or bring to the commentary this time as he steps back into one of his most beloved roles.

