Country Star Mourns Heartbreaking Death: “Stood Beside Me for 10 Years”

After a decade in country music, Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall announced earlier this month that he is hitting pause on live performing for the foreseeable future. The “Sleeping on the Blacktop” singer, 30, canceled all remaining shows on his Memories and Empties Tour due to feeling “mentally unwell.” Now, Wall is mourning the loss of beloved right-hand man Jason Simpson, the bassist for his backing band, the Scary Prairie Boys.

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The “Cowpoke” crooner paid tribute to Simpson in an Instagram post Tuesday (March 24). “Stood beside me for 10 years, on stage and off,” the country singer wrote alongside a picture of the bass player. “Rest in peace my good friend. You are missed.”

Simpson Joined Colter Wall’s Band A Decade Ago

Jason Simpson died on Monday, March 23, according to Saving Country Music. He was 51 years old.

Born Oct. 19, 1974, in Kentucky, Simpson was the first musician to join Colter Wall’s backing band in July 2015. He brought more than two decades’ worth of experience to the young country star’s act, playing on every album since Wall’s 2018 sophomore record, Song of the Plains.

Graduating from Frankfort’s Western Hills High School in 1993, Simpson was a regular fixture on the Lexington and Louisville bar scenes before his 18th birthday. In 1996, he co-founded alt-country outfit The Mertons with his brother Steve on guitar.

In addition to releasing multiple albums with The Mertons, Simpson also played in the band John King and the Mud Revival. That’s where he was when Colter Wall discovered him.

When not on the road with Wall, Simpson also played bass in the backing band for Nashville husband-and-wife duo Alyssa & Wayne Brewer.

[RELATED: Watch a Young Colter Wall Show Off His Distinct Baritone Voice in One of His Earliest Interview Performances]

Following Simpson’s death, Wall’s label, La Honda Records, also shared a tribute to the long-haired Kentucky bassist.

“For the last decade he was a part of our crew,” an Instagram post read. “We swapped stories, travelled the world together, and saw him keep rhythm on both small and grand stages all over this country. We are deeply saddened to have lost him. Our hearts are with the community of people who lost him too.”

Featured image by Frank Hoensch/Redferns