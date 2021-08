Courtney Barnett Performs ”Rae Street” On ’Fallon’

Courtney Barnett performed her new song, “Rae Street,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, previewing a track from her forthcoming album, Things Take Time, Take Time, out November 12.

Barnett, known for her insightful, poetic lyrics and almost dead-pan performance style, is a modern-day Americana star. In the lineage of Patti Smith or Iggy Pop, Barnett captivates like a spell — evidenced on Fallon.

To date, Barnett has released a few songs already for fans from her upcoming album, including the track “Before You Gotta Go.”

She’s also released a formal video for “Rae Street.”

Fans can pre-order Barnett’s new album here (track listing below). Or see her on her vast North American tour (dates below).

Things Take Time, Take Time Track List:

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

North American Tour Dates:

Sat September 25 – Marfa, TX at Trans-Pecos Festival (solo)

Mon November 29 – Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Photo by Mia Mala McDonald