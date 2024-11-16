Cowboy Boots May Hurt Post Malone’s Feet, but He’s Got Real Country Cred According to Brooks & Dunn (Exclusive)

Brooks & Dunn are ’90s country royalty, but they’re not above a few hijinks with country music’s favorite crossover star—Post Malone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Malone and Blake Shelton pretended to be Brooks & Dunn on stage recently when they performed their smash hit “Pour Me a Drink.” Malone pointed at Shelton and said, “What’d you said before? You Ronnie and me, Kix?”

In mock seriousness, Shelton said, “I’m Ronnie Dunn, and you’re Kix Brooks tonight on this performance. Brooks & Dunn.”

The performance commenced, and with a broad smile, Shelton strummed through the song and sang while Malone pranced barefoot across the stage with a drink in his hand.

The shout-out tickled Brooks & Dunn so much that they shared the video on their social media pages.

Dunn told American Songwriter that Malone is a “sweet guy, actually,” and brings much attention to country music.

“He’s very talented,” Dunn said. Then he added, “We go back and forth every now and then. We’re playing with some shenanigans.”

“The guy knows his country music,” Brooks endorsed.

“He’s a Texas boy,” Dunn said.

“He didn’t just show up yesterday and decide he wanted to be country,” Brooks finished.

However, Malone isn’t ready to jump into a pair of cowboy boots. He goes barefoot.

“The cowboy boots hurt his feet,” Dunn supplied.

Like Malone, who recently released an album packed with duets, Brooks & Dunn are also in a collaborative mood these days. The men released an 18-song genre-jumping duets package called Reboot 2 on November 15. And while Malone isn’t on the list, there are plenty of surprises. Halestorm puts their unique, hard-rock spin on “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” a whole orchestra backs Jelly Roll on “Believe” and Warren Zeiders goes Nirvana on “Brand New Man.”

Reboot 2 is a far departure from Brooks & Dunn’s original Reboot where they told artists not to stray very far from the original.

“We were kind of afraid because people … in general don’t care for other versions if you deviate too much from the norm,” Dunn said. “This one, the message sent out to all the artists and stuff was, ‘You pick the song. You do it like you want to do it, and we’ll fall in line. That turned it into a whole new thing. It was a blast, great time.”

REBOOT 2 Track List:

“Play Something Country” with Lainey Wilson “Neon Moon” with Morgan Wallen “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” with Marcus King Band “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” with Megan Moroney “Brand New Man” with Warren Zeiders “Believe” with Jelly Roll “She Used to Be Mine” with Riley Green “She Likes to Get Out of Town” with The Cadillac Three “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with Halestorm “Ain’t No Way To Go” with Mitchell Tenpenny “How Long Gone” with The Earls of Leicester “I’ll Never Forgive My Heart” with Jake Worthington “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” with Hailey Whitters “Hard Workin’ Man” with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram “Hillbilly Deluxe” with HARDY “Indian Summer” with ERNEST “Drop in the Bucket” with Thousand Horses “Only In America” with Corey Kent

Photo credit Michael McKinney/Shutterstock