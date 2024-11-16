John Lodge’s Heartfelt New Holiday Single, “Love Will Conquer All,” from the Moody Blues Bassist’s Upcoming EP

John Lodge, longtime singer and bassist for The Moody Blues, has released a heartfelt and poignant new holiday song titled “Love Will Conquer All.” The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. It also will appear on Lodge’s upcoming EP, Love Will Conquer All, due out on February 14, 2025.

Videos by American Songwriter

In conjunction with the single’s release, a companion music video has premiered at Lodge’s official YouTube channel.

[Buy John Lodge Concert Tickets]

Lodge wrote “Love Will Conquer All” as he was dealing with some recent health issues. As the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer explained, the song came together after he received a “Christmas present he didn’t want,” that is, he suffered a stroke.

As he worked to regain his health, Lodge experienced a burst of creativity. According to a press statement, “Love Will Conquer All” offers a message of “love, renewal and healing,” and John hopes to his recovery journey “might just help inspire others.”

[RELATED: Founding Moody Blues Keyboardist Mike Pinder Has Died at Age 82; Ex-Bandmates Pay Tribute]

The track features Lodge on vocals, lead guitar, bass, and acoustic guitar. John’s son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison, contributed background vocals and drums, and also co-produced the track with Lodge. John’s wife of 56 years, Kirsten also is featured on backing vocals. In addition, Ray Nesbit, Lodge’s front-of-house sound engineer on tour, added some lead guitar.

Lodge’s Message About the New Song

In a statement, Lodge reflected on his recent health challenges and the inspiration for “Love Will Conquer All.” He also shared a holiday wish with fans.

“We all have our challenges in life, mine happened last Christmas… but like a phoenix this song appeared and helped me work through some of those difficult days,” John wrote. “As I look forward to Christmas this year, I know it was love that got me through, and my Christmas wish for everyone is that they are surrounded with love (and great music) this year.”

About the “Love Will Conquer All” Video

The “Love Will Conquer All” video features footage of Lodge singing the song while strumming an acoustic guitar, as animated snowflakes fall around him. The clip also includes scenes of John and his wife are slow dancing, superimposed with animated celestial images and snow.

In addition, the video features a striking animated interlude where hearts appear from kaleidoscopic smoke, fire, and ice imagery. Other segments of the clip offer a snowy forest scene, candles being lit, and Lodge singing alongside a Christmas tree.

About Lodge’s Upcoming EP

The Love Conquers All EP will feature the aforementioned “Love Will Conquer All,” as well as remixed versions of songs “In These Crazy Times” and “The Sun Will Shine,” which originally were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The EP also will include the instrumental “Sunset over Cocohatchee Bay” and the new tune “Whispering Angels.”

“Whispering Angels” was co-written by Lodge and Davison, who contributed to all of the EP’s tracks. The Love Conquers All EP also boasts guest appearances from Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes, members of John’s 10,000 Light Years Band, and his son, Kristian Lodge.

Love Conquers All can be pre-ordered now and is available on CD and as a limited-edition violet-vinyl LP. The EP also will be available via digital formats. Signed copies of the CD and LP can be purchased exclusively at Lodge’s online store.

Lodge’s Current Tour Plans

Lodge is in the middle of a recently launched five-date U.S. tour. The remaining shows are scheduled for November 15 in Englewood, New Jersey; November 17 in Columbus, Ohio; and November 19 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The shows feature John performing The Moody Blues’ classic 1967 album Days of Future Passed in its entirety. Lodge and his solo group also perform select other classics and gems from his old band. Davison regularly joins Lodge as a guest singer.

Tickets for Lodge’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.