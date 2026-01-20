Within country music, Craig Morgan produced hits like “Redneck Yacht Club”, “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and “Almost Home.” But in his personal life, the singer was more than an entertainer – he was a member of the armed forces. Having served in the US Army for nearly a decade, Morgan eventually reenlisted in 2023, on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. And even with the country star on the verge of turning 62 in July, he continued to serve his country and expand his military career.

Videos by American Songwriter

On January 15, the Pentagon held a special ceremony for Morgan, who received a promotion to chief warrant officer two. Considering it a “huge honor”, the event was helmed by the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. Thankful for the celebration, Morgan said, “It was an honor. It’s always a huge honor when one of the senior leaders in your chain of command pins your rank on.”

Although a major moment for Morgan, he only hoped to highlight the honor each service member holds when wearing the uniform. “I was honored beyond anything in hopes that people would recognize the pride that we have in our nation and our uniform as service members.”

[RELATED: A Sobbing Jelly Roll Accepts Surprise Grand Ole Opry Invitation From Craig Morgan: “I Did It”]

Craig Morgan Wants His “Letter”

While Morgan left the military to focus on his career in country music, he returned when his personal life could sustain itself. “I’m at a point in my career, at that point in my career, I couldn’t afford to hire people in the music world to assist me in accommodating me in all of that I was doing in my music. Now, I mean, good Lord, we’re running a huge company.”

Surrounded by a full team to manage his music career, Morgan once again turned his attention to his country. As for when he thought he might retire – “That’s the thing, number one — because I am physically able, and mentally and emotionally, spiritually able. Number two, I had 17 and a half years when I got out. Got nothing, and I’m not saying I want something, but the one thing that I do want is a letter hanging on my wall that says I served…”

Morgan knew the time for him to retire would come. And at that time, he promised, “I want that. I want that letter that says I served.” But for now, he plans to continue serving alongside those who wear the uniform.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)