Creedence Clearwater Revival Revamps Their Hit Single “Travelin’ Band” With New Music Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 hit single “Travelin’ Band” is getting revamped with a brand new music video.

From their fifth studio album, Cosmo’s Factory, the video offers a rare glimpse of the band on the road in the early ’70s. At the height of their international success, the camera follows the California rockers across their tour amid brightly lit stages and a myriad of planes, buses, motorcycles, and more.

Watch the video for “Travelin’ Band” below.

The video comes ahead of Record Store Day’s exclusive Travelin’ Band (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) 7-inch vinyl coming on June 18. Mirroring the original double A-sided “Travelin’ Band”/ “Who’ll Stop the Rain” release in 1970, the re-issue showcases the tracks in a live setting.

Side A features the first-time release of their performance at Royal Albert Hall while Side B offers a performance from the Oakland Coliseum. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for more details on the re-release and to find your nearest participating independent retailer.

In other Creedence Clearwater Revival news, the band recently announced a feature documentary concert film. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall will feature the only full concert footage of the original band members ever released.

Alongside the performance footage is unseen clips from the band’s early days in El Cerrito, CA, charting along until the height of their career. The film was directed by two-time Grammy Award winner Bob Smeaton and narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges.

Photo by Didi Zill/Shore Fire Media