Here’s How You Can Access a Free Online Listening Party for John Fogerty’s Upcoming Album, ‘Legacy’

John Fogerty new studio album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years (John’s Version), will be released on Friday, August 22, but the rock legend will be giving fans the chance to check out the record a few days in advance.

The 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will host a free online listening party at his Bandcamp page on Tuesday, August 19. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to offering a preview Legacy, Fogerty and his sons Shane and Tyler will be on hand to discuss the making of the album.

According to a post on the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman’s social media pages, fans will be able to chat with Fogerty and his sons during the listening party. You can RSVP for the event at JohnFogerty.Bandcamp.com.

Shane and Tyler Fogerty, who are both members of their dad’s touring band, also played on the new album. In addition, Shane co-produced Legacy with John.

More About Legacy

As previously reported, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years features updated versions of 20 classic CCR tunes written by Fogerty.

Besides John and his sons, a variety of respected session musicians contributed to the project. Among them were drummer Matt Chamberlain, keyboardist Bob Malone, bassist Bob Glaub, and sax player Rob Stone.

The album was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain.

Seven songs from Legacy already have been released in advance of the album. They were “Long as I Can See the Light,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Lodi,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” and “Porterville.”

Fogerty also has posted a video clip on his socials capturing him recording vocals for his new version of the CCR classic “Proud Mary.” The session took place at the famous Sound City Studios in Los Angeles.

Legacy can be pre-ordered now, and is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats. Limited-edition colored-vinyl variants can be purchased at various retail outlets and websites.

Fogerty’s Upcoming Performance Plans and Other News

Fogerty has three upcoming North American concerts on his 2025 itinerary. The shows are scheduled for August 30, in Niagara Falls, Canada; September 20 in Las Vegas; and October 1 in Highland, California. The Las Vegas concert is part of the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets for the Highland, California, show, which will take place at the Yaamava’ Casino, aren’t on sale yet.

For more information, visit JohnFogerty.com.

In other Fogerty news, John will by BMI with honored with the performing-rights organization’s 2025 Troubadour Award. he’ll will be presented with the prestigious honor during an invite-only ceremony held September 8 at BMI’s Nashville office.

The event will feature tribute performances and speeches by as-yet-unannounced special guests, as well as a cocktail reception and dinner.

