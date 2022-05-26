Hank Williams Jr. Shares New Video for “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here”

Ahead of the release of his newest album, Hank Williams Jr. shared the closing track, “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.” Along with the single comes the accompanying music video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Williams and the band performing at Easy Eye Sound Studios.

The song features Kenny Brown’s electric guitar, Dan Auerbach on dobro, and Bobbie Wood on piano and organ. The rich, gospel-inspired track lifts Williams Jr.’s warm vocals up to the heavens as he sings the old southern hymnal.

The song will close out the forthcoming record, Rich White Honky Blues, slated for release on June 17.

“This song perfectly encapsulates what it was like to make this record,” Producer Auerbach said. “You can hear us hanging out before we slowly fumble our way into the song. It’s a very raw and real moment in the studio caught on tape.”

The video features footage from the album’s recorded session in Nashville, Tennessee. Interspersed between the clips are scenes of peaceful small-town living. Watch the video directed by Tim Hardiman below.

“My brother Dan, the band and I did our thing in the studio for a few days, and this video gives fans a look behind-the-scenes…in a room together, just playing the blues,” Williams shared with CMT. “The other clips were shot in a small town in Mississippi – just perfect for an old southern hymnal. It’s a reminder to slow down and enjoy ourselves.”

“Jesus, Won’t You Come by Here,” originally recorded by R.L. Burnside, follows the release of the blues classic “Georgia Women.” The lead single was Williams’ take on Robert Johnson’s “32-20 Blues.”

Find the full tracklist for Rich White Honky Blues below.

Rich White Honky Blues Track List

1. .44 Special Blues

2. Georgia Women

3. My Starter Won’t Start

4. Take Out Some Insurance

5. Rich White Honky Blues

6. Short Haired Woman

7. Fireman Ring the Bell

8. Rock Me Baby

9. I Like It When It’s Stormy

10. Call Me Thunderhead

11. TV Mama

12. Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here

Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic