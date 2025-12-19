Miranda Lambert Executive Producing TV Series Inspired by Her Music: Here’s Everything We Know

Although a top name in country music, Miranda Lambert’s talents went far beyond the stage. When first starting her career, she decided to compete on Nashville Star. Lambert made it far in the competition, finishing third. The country singer graced the screen once again in 2012 when she portrayed Lacey Ford on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. While that cameo happened over a decade ago, it appears that Lambert is heading back to Hollywood. But this time – it’s to produce a show based on her music.

Sony Pictures Television acquired the new untitled series for Hulu. The show will follow a woman who puts her life in harm’s way when she learns that her friend is in an abusive relationship. Helping her escape the clutches of her abusive husband, the friends travel to Texas, hoping to start a new life – but it isn’t long before the past finds them.

With the synopsis of the show revealed, it made perfect sense why Lambert’s music would inspire the story. Over the years, she released several songs that centered around women struggling in abusive relationships. There was “Gunpowder & Lead”, which had the narrator loading a shotgun to confront her violent husband. How about “Kerosene”? The song focused on a woman who crossed her breaking point when dealing with a lying, cheating, abusive ex.

Miranda Lambert Heads To The 2026 Grammy Awards

Landing an executive producer credit, Lambert will work alongside Judalina Neria, who will produce, write, and showrun the series. Her credits included working on Daisy Jones & The Six.

Aside from Lambert’s return to Hollywood, the singer continued to expand her career in Nashville. Releasing the 2026 Grammy Award nominations, she received nods in Best Country Song thanks to “A Song to Sing.” A duet between Lambert and Chris Stapleton, the song also gained a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. She and Stapleton were nominated twice in the same category. Lambert’s second came from “Trailblazer” with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson. As for Stapleton, he teamed up with the legendary George Strait for “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

While awards and accolades continue to follow Lambert in Nashville, the upcoming series feels like the next phase of the stories she has been telling for decades. Giving a voice to the women who fought back, fled, or refused to stay silent. Now, those same themes are finding new life on screen.



(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)