Cyndi Lauper Documentary ‘Let the Canary Sing’ in Production with ‘Laurel Canyon’ Director

Let the Canary Sing, a documentary on pop artist Cyndi Lauper is in production and will span the artist’s 30-plus year career.

Directed by award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, who recently worked on the documentary of female punk pioneers The Go-Go’s and directed the Emmy-nominated two-part documentary, Laurel Canyon, the film is being made in partnership with Lauper and Sony Music Entertainment and produced by Fine Point Films.

The documentary will cover Lauper’s life as an activist, actress, composer, singer, songwriter, and more, including her more humble New York City upbringing in Ozone Park, Queens, and the success of her 1983 debut She’s So Unusual.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work together with Cyndi Lauper to produce her definitive documentary, one that matches her iconic and immeasurable impact on both the music industry and society at large,” said Tom Mackay, president, premium content, Sony Music Entertainment, in a statement. “Together with the incomparable Alison Ellwood and her award-winning artistic direction, the film will be a full portrait of this groundbreaking artist and share her unapologetic world with fans.”

Cyndi Lauper (Photo: Ruven Afanado)

Throughout her career, Lauper has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among numerous accolades and awards. In 1985, Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist for She’s So Unusual and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. In 2013, Lauper also became the first solo woman to win a Tony for Best Original Score for Kinky Boots.

As an activist and philanthropist, Lauper co-founded True Colors United in 2008 to help end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

“Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early ’80s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV,” said Ellwood. “Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work, and dogged determination. Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard.”

Photo: Rebecca Miller