Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Score New Ballet ‘Mythologies’

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has a new project.

The electronic musician who rose to fame in the famous French electronic dance duo is set for a new collaboration with Opera National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj: a new ballet called Mythologies that is set to run in 2022.

This marks the first project for the artist since the split of the duo Daft Punk. (Daft Punk formed in 1993 and the band split last year in 2021.) The 90-minute show is about the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination,” according to the official French description.

Ballet Preljocaj founder and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj is slated to direct the new performance, which itself is set to run from July 1-10 this year at the Grand Theatre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France. Music for the performance will be supplied by The Orchestra National Bordeaux Aquitaine, which shows Bangalter’s score. Musical direction will come from Romain Dumas.

More information on the upcoming project can be found here.

In other Daft Punk news, Bangalter is rumored to also be working with artist Lil Nas X. The two have recently been spotted together in the studio.

The “INDUSTRY BABY” rapper shared a video of himself cooking up beats in the studio. In the background, a figure walked behind him carrying a guitar. Fans believe the man to be Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk.

Both artists have yet to comment on their collaboration.

And on February 22, exactly a year after the duo announced their split, Daft Punk surprised fans with an announcement of a new 25th-anniversary box set for their popular album, Homework. The physical edition of the new box was set to arrive on shelves in April.

To celebrate the news, the band dropped a previously unreleased live show from December 17, 1997. On 2/22, the band unveiled the live show at 2:22 PM PST on the band’s Twitch channel. The concert was filmed at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during the group’s “Daftendirektour,” which was Daft Punk’s first concert tour.

According to Variety, the Homework 25th Anniversary Edition will include 15 remixes from the original album, nine of them previously unheard and unavailable on streaming services. Find the full tracklist below.

Homework 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

Disc 1: Homework—Original Album

01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin’ & Scratchin’

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock’n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin’

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disc 2: Homework—REMIXES

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin’ (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage