Lil Nas X Rumored to be Collaborating with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter

Lil Nas X has been spotted in the studio with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, causing speculation of rumors that the two are collaborating together.

The “INDUSTRY BABY” rapper shared a video of himself cooking up beats in the studio. In the background, a figure walked behind him carrying a guitar. Fans believe the man to be Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk.

Both artists have yet to comment on their collaboration.

Since the electronic duo shocked the world with their breakup, this is the first sighting of any member of Daft Punk in the studio. In 2021, they called it quits after working together for 28 years. They released a video announcing the end, known as “Epilogue.”

Bangalter is currently working on scoring a new ballet called, Mythologies. According to its website, it explores “contemporary rituals and founding myths that shape the collective imagination.” The ballet is put on by the Opéra National de Bordeaux in France. It will run from July 1 to July 10.

In comparison to Bangalter, Lil Nas X has been very active over the past year. He released his debut album, Montero, which became a smash hit. It even landed him with a Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 16. According to Billboard, the award honors “gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers.”

On June 24, Lil Nas X released a song with NBA YoungBoy, titled “Late to Da Party,” dissing the BET Awards. Last year, Lil Nas X put on a performance at the awards show, where he kissed a male backup dancer. After the performance, the “Old Town Road” rapper tweeted:

“it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance, i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love.”

Lil Nas faced a major backlash against the kiss, but he kept his head high. He churned out an album that received five Grammy nominations, two Brits, and five Billboard Music Awards, including the Billboard award for Top Rap Song.

This year, Lil Nas wasn’t nominated for a BET Award, and he was understandably upset about it. Montero was a critically acclaimed album. His snubbed BET nomination prompted his song “Late to Da Party.”