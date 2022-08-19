Daily Discovery: Country Singer Mikayla Lane Fell into Love’s “Ambush”

Just as John Lennon sang, life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans, love often comes when you least expect it. It sneaks and creeps until you’re completely and ridiculously head over heels for someone. You might even say that love has a tendency to ambush unsuspecting persons. Such was the experience of rising country singer/songwriter Mikayla Lane.

Lane’s latest song, “Ambush,” is about that universal experience of being caught unaware by love. “It’s about a girl who isn’t looking for a relationship and then a guy comes along and surprises her when he ‘ambushes’ her,” Lane tells American Songwriter. She wasn’t looking for love, but its romantic lasso roped her in any way.

“I feel like more often than not, when you’re least expecting or looking for love is when a smooth-talking and charming character tends to come into the picture,” Lane continues. The singer has her favorite lyric, I wasn’t looking for a silver tongue devil, particularly in mind when describing this aspect of her lyrical narrative.

“Ambush” is consequently, an admission of falling fast. Further, Lane’s “Ambush” is a sonic slice of a cowgirl western with vocals unable to be fenced in. “This song has a sound that to me is best described as southwest meets James Bond soundtrack,” she says. “Heavy on electric guitar, along with some fiddle and steel mixed in, the track has a real western-esque vibe to it.”

Overall, though, “[i]t was so much fun for me all around from writing this song to shooting the music video and now getting to perform ‘Ambush’ live,” Lane says. “What I hope is that people have fun listening to it and can relate to the story.”

Check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Mikayla Lane’s “Ambush” music video below, and find out more about the Tulsa-born singer/songwriter HERE.

Photo courtesy of Adkins Publicity