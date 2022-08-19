Jeff Beck Announces Massive U.S. Tour, Ann Wilson and ZZ Top to Support

Legendary blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced an upcoming U.S. tour, which will include support from other big names like Ann Wilson (of Heart) and ZZ Top.

The string of 27 dates, which kicks off on September 23 at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Del Valle, Texas, follows the release of Beck’s new album, 18, with actor-musician Johnny Depp.

The Depp-Beck album gave Beck his first top-10 record on the Billboard chart.

The first six shows of Beck’s tour will include support from ZZ Top and upcoming shows in Texas, Tennessee and Alabama will include Wilson.

Reportedly, on tour, Beck will largely focus on the songs from 18, though he will surely dip into older material, as well. And speculation abounds whether or not Depp will join his musical collaborator on any of the dates. He has recently joined Beck on stage for several shows, including one in the U.K. city of Sheffield.

Beck is also a collaborator on the new Ozzy Osbourne album, Patient Number 9.



Check out the full list of Beck’s tour dates below.

September 23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (w/ZZ Top/Ann Wilson)

September 27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

September 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ZZ Top)

September 30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ZZ Top)

October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 7&8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 14&15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

October 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

November 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

November 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

*All dates subject to change, more dates TBA

For tickets and information, check out Jeff Beck’s website.

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)