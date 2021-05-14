Darius Rucker Reveals New Video for “My Masterpiece”

On the heels of his 55th birthday and following a tenth career No.1 single, “Beers and Sunshine,” Darius Rucker reveals an emotive new music video for “My Masterpiece.” “The song is about a guy who really just wants to be known for the tremendous amount of love he has for this woman, and I think that’s beautiful,” the ensuring country star says.

His most recent solo album is When Was the Last Time (2017), but he has since reunited with Hootie & the Blowfish for Imperfect Circle, their first album in 14 years.

Co-penned with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding, and Ross Copperman, “My Masterpiece” tugs even harder on the heartstrings—unveiling more of his thematic intentions with his forthcoming album. Harding heard Rucker say in a radio interview that he was trying to learn piano during his pandemic downtime. When Harding checked in with him on the progress, Rucker laughed it off saying, “I can’t play like Ray Charles.”

The line stuck, filling seamlessly into the lyrical content of this masterful love song. The chorus inventories impressive accomplishments of the human experience, I never had a silver spoon / I didn’t grow up in a castle / I never walked on the moon / ‘ll never paint a Sistine Chapel. He reinforces, I can’t play piano like Ray Charles, but his hope is that the legacy he leaves behind, or his “masterpiece” is “lovin’ you.”

“During a tough time like this past year has been, I think upbeat songs like this are important because they remind people that even when things are tough, there’s also a lot of good in life and good in the world,” Rucker says. “I hope people enjoy this song as much as I do, and I hope they enjoy seeing it come to life in the music video.”

Watch Darius Rucker’s music video for “My Masterpiece,” below.

Photo Credit: David McClister