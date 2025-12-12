Darryl Worley Mourns a Heartbreaking Death and Personal Loss: “He’s Been My Right Arm for Almost 20 Years”

While exploring a career as a country singer, Darryl Worley knew the importance of a good manager. Like any artist, they have a team of people behind them making sure each show is nothing short of perfect. At the same time, a tour manager works fiercely to keep everything on schedule. And for some, that working relationship turns into a lifetime friendship. At least for Worley. But sadly, Worley found himself “numb” after announcing that his tour manager Joe Morris had passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, Worley revealed that Morris passed away before his time. “I’m so numb that I haven’t been able to put my thoughts together. I would like to preface this by saying that it may be a total mess. We lost Joe Morris a couple of days ago. He made a choice to leave this world before his time.”

Struggling with the realization that Morris was gone, Worley added, “I still can’t believe it, and my heart won’t seem to accept the truth, but he is gone. He’s been my right arm for almost 20 years.”

[RELATED: Darryl Worley Hand-Delivers Special Gift to “Angel” Who Helped His Daughter After Head-on Collision]

Darryl Worley Thanks “Veterans Groups” For Supporting Joe Morris

Not only did Worley want to highlight his time on the road, but he also noted his friend’s military career. “Joe served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and was there in Vietnam in 1969 when American forces saw the most casualties. Joe was involved in running some incredible missions.”



With Worley labeling Morris a “quiet professional”, the singer explained how hard it was to imagine his camp without him. Having watched Morris suffer from PTSD due to his military service, Worley praised veterans for their ongoing encouragement. “I don’t think his PTSD was the be-all and end-all. He had made some incredible strides in that arena. Special thanks to his veterans groups for taking Joe in. Y’all changed his life in an amazing way.”

Having to learn to cope without his friend by his side, Worley decided to end his message without saying goodbye. “I think I know where Joe Morris is, and I can’t bring myself to say goodbye. I love you, Joe, and I’ll see ya later buddy.”

Gaining love and support from fans, the response reflected the profound mark Morris left not just on Worley but those who knew him.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)