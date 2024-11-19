Yesterday (November 18), country singer/songwriter Darryl Worley took to social media to ask his fans and followers to pray for his daughter. He revealed that she suffered a broken leg along with cuts and bruises after being in a head-on car wreck. He didn’t share many details about his daughter’s condition but did share photos of both cars and they were totaled. Hours later, he returned to social media to share updates and gratitude with his fans.

Worley took shared information on his Instagram stories. First, he revealed that his daughter was in surgery and he and his wife were waiting for an update. “Savannah is currently in surgery to repair her leg!! Kimberly and I are anxiously waiting to hear how things are going from the doctor,” Worley wrote. “It should be another couple of hours before I have an update after surgery! Thank you so much for all the love and support! It means more than you will ever know! Please continue to pray for our baby girl,” he concluded.

Three hours later, Worley once again took to his Instagram stories to share an update. “Savannah is out of surgery and doing well! She’s resting now,” he wrote. “The doctor said everything went well!” he added.

Darryl Worley and His Family Have Had a Hard Year

Savannah’s car wreck is just the latest hardship Darryl Worley and his family have faced this year. His wife was in a side-by-side accident while enjoying an ATV ride. The side-by-side she was on rolled and it resulted in Kimberly Worley suffering a broken arm. After some time in the hospital, she was on the road to recovery.

The Worley family started the year with a hardship as well. In January, their barn burned down. While all of the animals in the barn escaped to safety, the building itself could not be saved. “They are dealing with the loss of property and more importantly the loss of life-long memories,” his management team wrote in a post asking followers for prayers.

Here’s hoping that 2025 is a better year for the Worleys.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images