Darryl Worley Shares Tragic Image of His Barn up in Flames: “I Don’t Think I Will Get This Sight Out of My Mind”

Over the past few weeks, several states have turned into winter wonderlands as frigid temperatures continue to sweep the nation. Although many have shared their struggles with the freezing temperatures and mountains of snow, Darryl Worley recently shared a different experience when he helplessly watched his barn burn to the ground.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video on Instagram, the country singer recorded as he stood by, watching his barn engulfed with flames. While nobody was hurt during the fire, Worley explained, “ It’s just sad. We had a lot of stuff in there. A lot of memories, and it’s all falling in now.”

[See Darryl Worley In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

While Worley’s management team asked fans for love and support while the singer dealt with the devastation, the singer added in a separate post, “I don’t think I will get this sight out of my mind for a long time! I’ve seen other people go through things like this and I truly hurt for them. You just don’t really know and understand until it happens to you. It’s the worst feeling! In that moment that Kimberly captured I was overwhelmed with the feelings of helplessness, sadness, confusion, and grief!”

Darryl Worley Promises To Rebuild

Although Worley struggled with the memories they lost during the fire, he found peace in knowing that not only was his family safe but so were the animals who called the barn home. “I woke up this morning feeling thankful for all the love and support from so many, for the fact that all our animals escaped, for my family being safe, and for God’s love and protection! Please continue to keep us in your prayers and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

[RELATED: Darryl Worley Releases Reimagined “Have We Forgotten?” for 20th Anniversary]

Before Worley ended his message, he reassured fans that the fire only caused temporary damage. As for the future, he insisted, “We will rebuild our barn and move on with God’s help!”

Showering the country singer with love, fans offered a different outlook on the fire with one person writing, “It’s tough lettin go of stuff, but that’s what it really is…stuff. The memories aren’t in the object, but in our minds. As long as you and yours are safe, those memories last forever.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)