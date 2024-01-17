Darryl Worley Watches as “Life-Long Memories” Go Up in Flames in Devastating Barn Fire

Darryl Worley and his family are asking for thoughts and prayers after a fire. Their barn recently caught fire sending the entire building ablaze.

Videos by American Songwriter

Worley could do nothing but watch as the fire consumed the building. Taking to Instagram, the country singer filmed the flames as they whipped through the barn. Worley commented on the sad sight, but didn’t disclose how they building caught fire.

“Well, me and Kimberly are sitting here watching the barn go up in flames,” Worley said while recording the carnage. “I guess it’s true, that’s what happens in the cold a lot of times. It’s just sad. We had a lot of stuff in there. A lot of memories, and … it’s all falling in now.”

Worley’s management team took the video to social media, asking for words of encouragement and thoughts of prayer. They captioned the video saying that Worley was dealing with not just a loss of property but also devastation when it comes to a sentimental loss.

“We are asking that you be in prayer for Darryl, [Kimberly] and [the singer’s daughter] Savannah today as their barn caught on fire this morning,” the statement reads. “They are dealing with the loss of property and more importantly the loss of life-long memories!” They wrote.

However, no one was harmed by the fire. The singer’s animals escaped the blaze without injury. “We believe all the animals escaped and are okay!” the statement read.

Country Music Rallies Around Darryl Worley

In response to Worley’s post, country music rallied around the singer. Several artists expressed their sympathies for Worley.

“Prayers being sent and if you need anything DW let me know,” Brandon Bing wrote in the comments section. James Otto added, “Man I hate to see this. My heart goes out to the Worley family. Glad the animals and people are safe.”

Likewise, Charlie Daniels Jr. wrote that he was thankful that Worley’s animals escaped. He remembered an occasion where his late father also experienced a barn fire. He wrote, “Thank God the animals escaped. When Dad’s barn at Twin Pines burned down in 2011 (also in January) they lost several mares, stud horses and a bull in addition to farm equipment. Will be praying for Darryl and his family. – CD, Jr.”

Likewise, John Michael Montgomery also wrote, “So sorry for your loss.”