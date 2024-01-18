Reba McEntire Has Fans Reminiscing as She Turns Back the Clock With Long-Haired Photos & Throwback Lyrics

Reba McEntire has a deep catalog full of memorable songs. Fans only have to hear—or read—a few lines of a song from nearly three decades ago to jog their memories. In a recent social media post, the country legend proved this when she shared a few lines of lyrics from a 29-year-old album cut. Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the song and album.

In the post, McEntire shared a trio of throwback photos from the mid-90s. Her fiery locks flow over her shoulders while also reaching for the sky in true 90s style. Along with the photos, she shared a few lines of lyrics. You’d see how I feel / What my head won’t let my heart reveal / If only you could read my mind, she wrote. Then she let fans know they could listen to the song at the link in her bio.

The lyrics come from the chorus of the title track from her 1994 album Read My Mind. She released five singles from that album. Among them were “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” which went to No. 1 on the Country Singles chart. “Till You Love Me” was her first single to hit the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s title track, however, wasn’t a single. The fact that fans instantly recognize an album cut after all these years speaks volumes about the quality of McEntire’s catalog.

Fans React to Reba McEntire’s Post

Fans flocked to the comments to share their memories of and praise for Read My Mind. “This is the album that made me a fan. I heard ‘And Still’ and that was it. You had a fan for life,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan came in with appreciation for another album cut from Read My Mind. “I love that song and ‘Everything That You Want’ from that album. Actually, I love all the songs from that album but those two are my fave,” they wrote.

Another fan came to the comments to share their deep connection to the album. “This [was the] first album I bought on my own. Age 10. Walmart. I remember the huge bag of coins I saved up. ‘Everything You Want’ that music and power! ‘I Wouldn’t Wanna Be You’ a great thinker song to put you in a mood,” they wrote.

The majority of the rest of the comment section was full of fans praising either Read My Mind or McEntire’s throwback look.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

