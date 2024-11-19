What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How To Watch for Free (11/19/24)

Making it through the Knockout rounds, season 26 of The Voice continues to entertain fans as aspiring artists hope to make it into the finale. As for coaches Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire, they continue to encourage their teams with the competition heating up. And with Monday night bringing more than a few surprises, what about tonight’s episode? Here is all the information regarding tonight’s episode of The Voice and if it is live.

Videos by American Songwriter

With The Voice kicking off last night at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, fans might be a little surprised when it comes to tonight. For starters, there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight on NBC. But unlike Mondays, the time changed from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Although not a major change, fans will still be able to cheer on their favorite contestants as they look to dominate the playoff round.

As for Monday’s episode, the night came packed with surprise. Right from the beginning, fans were left speechless when Stefani revealed a member of her team decided to quit. Not giving any information surrounding the exit, Stefani told her team and even Mega Mentor Sting that Mor Ilderton needed to return home.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Talks Retirement From ‘The Voice’ and How Post Malone Inspired Him To Get Back in the Studio]

‘The Voice’ Mor Ilderton Promotes New Song

While no information surfaced surrounding Ilderton, the former contestants shared an Instagram post on Monday that featured a new song called “Stranger.” Set to release on November 22nd, fans filled the comment section with support for the rising star. Comments included, “Sure miss you!! I was sad to learn you dropped from the voice. It makes me wonder what’s going on behind the scenes with both you and Tanner dropping out. I will be watching for your awesome talent though.”

Another supporter even praised his vocals while offering some advice. “You need a producer, mate. Vocals great, melodies great. Big talent just need someone who can put it together for you and make it all feel together.”

With Ilderton walking away, don’t miss the Playoff Rounds of The Voice, kicking off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)