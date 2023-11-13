Dave Grohl Joins Daughter Violet for a Performance of Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” and Foo Fighters’ “Show Me How”

Violet Grohl could soon be on the road to becoming a talented musician in her own right, paving her way at a distance from her famous father, Dave Grohl. But, right now, the two are making time to perform together, as they did during a Mike Garson show in Los Angeles. Violet was Garson’s special guest at The Sun Rose, and Dave got behind the drums to accompany her on Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box,” then took up a microphone himself to duet on the Foo Fighters’ recent track “Show Me How.”

“What a wonderful night together!” Garson wrote on social media. “My 22nd show at The Sun Rose featured the amazing [Violet Grohl].” He included two photos, one of himself behind the piano and another of Violet at the mic.

Garson has worked with amazing bands and artists over the years, such as David Bowie, The Smashing Pumpkins, Nine Inch Nails, and Duran Duran, just to name a few. Violet has worked primarily with her father and the Foo Fighters. She sang on “Show Me How” from the 2023 album But Here We Are, and also on the 2020 track “Making a Fire” from Medicine at Midnight. Solo, she’s put out three singles: “Nausea” in 2021, as well as a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box,” and the Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin song “At Seventeen,” both performed during Dave Grohl’s project The Hanukkah Sessions in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Violet also participated in the Foo Fighters’ tribute concert to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. She sang “Hallelujah” to open the concert, then performed Jeff Buckley’s “Last Goodbye” and “Grace.” This year, she joined the Foo Fighters at Glastonbury, where she performed her harmony with her father on “Show Me How.”

