Daughtry Signs with Big Machine Records, Readies New Music

Daughtry officially joins Big Machine Records’ label roster. The group announced its signing on Monday (August 7), with the promise of new music. Daughtry’s forthcoming single, “Artificial,” will be available on Friday (August 11). Pre-save the song HERE.

“Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” said Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta in a press release. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”

Added Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry: “I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond. It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”

In addition to the label signing, Daughtry kicks off its acoustic Bare Bones Tour this week. The trek, which launches on Wednesday (August 9), sees Daughtry performing 26 shows in the U.S. through September. Cities on the tour include Atlantic City, New Jersey; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky; Santa Rosa, California; and Austin, Texas. The Bare Bones Tour wraps on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ayron Jones supports on select dates.

More recently, Daughtry teamed up with Lzzy Hale to cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (World’s Apart).” The song debuted at No. 1 on iTunes’ All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase’s Active Rock chart.

“We’ve been chasing each other for years and years and wanted to do something together, so when Chris was in Nashville recording ‘Separate Ways,’ he cold called me,” Hale previously told American Songwriter. “I was like, ‘Dude that’s my go-to karaoke song,’ so I ended up recording for about an hour and then screwing around for the rest of the time and just catching up on everything, on his life and my life. So that was the whole arc of our journey—literally, Journey.”

Added Daughtry: “All the stars lined up, and we happen to live in the same town, so we were able to be in the same room because it does add a different energy to it.”

Daughtry: Bare Bones Tour Dates:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 | Carmel, IN | The Center for the Performing Arts+

Friday, August 11, 2023 | Des Plaines, IL | Rivers Casino Des Plaines+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 | Detroit, MI | MotorCity Casino+

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 | Warren, OH | Packard Music Hall+

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Palace Theatre+

Friday, August 18, 2023 | Atlantic City, NJ | Sound Waves at Hard Rock Casino+

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount+

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts+

Friday, August 25, 2023 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

Monday, August 28, 2023 | Rutland, VT | The Paramount Theatre+

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Lexington, KY | Lexington Opera House+

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Kalispell, MT | Wachholz College Center+

Thursday, September 7, 2023 | Spokane, WA | Bing Crosby Theater+

Saturday, September 9, 2023 | Edmonds, WA | Edmonds Center for the Arts

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | Jacksonville, OR | Britt Music & Arts Festival+

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 | Eugene, OR | Silva Concert Hall+

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Modesto, CA | Gallo Center for the Arts+

Friday, September 15, 2023 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sunday, September 17, 2023 | Ojai, CA | Libbey Bowl

Wednesday, September 20, 202 | Temecula, CA | South Coast Winery+

Thursday, September 21, 2023 | Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre+

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Arlington, TX | Arlington Music Hall+

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre+

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 | Clearwater, FL | Capitol Theatre+

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker+

+ with Ayron Jones supporting

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)