Dave Edmunds’ Wife Shares “Fantastic News” About Her Husband as He Recovers from Recent Heart Attack

The situation seemed dire in late July when Dave Edmunds’ wife, Cici, revealed that the 81-year-old Welsh rocker had suffered a serious “cardiac arrest” and had to be revived multiple times. Thankfully, Cici Edmunds had much more positive news about her husband in a new message posted Sunday, August 17, on her Facebook page.

“Fantastic News About My Beloved Husband Dave Edmunds of 40 years … after his long month stay after suffering a major cardiac arrest and horrifically dying in my arms,” Cici’s note began. “As you all kindhearted human [souls] know he was resurrected by a miracle and amazing medical team[, myself,] and my nurse. Amazing news everyone! He did so well on the home visit. He’s allowed to stay here at home if my nurses look after us both[.] Yeah!”

She continued, “I can’t express my relief and my gratitude to all of you who have left such lovely posts of support and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll keep you all updated on here. It’s looking positive. He’s cracking jokes and walking short distances. Very short. But one has to start somewhere. He’s doing great! Hopefully he’ll be Rocking and Rolling in no time. Sending you all much love and light your way always.”

A couple of other well-known British musicians responded to the news by posting notes in the comments section of the message.

Terry Williams, who played drums in Dave’s former band Rockpile, wrote, “Very happy to hear this news. Much love to you both.”

Acclaimed guitarist Albert Lee posted a simple note that reads, “Glory Be.”

Cici Edmunds’ Previous Facebook Message About Dave’s Condition

Cici’s latest message followed an August 8 Facebook post in which she reported that Dave had a procedure that previous day “that went really well.”

As she explained, the operation “will help him in case he … has another cardiac arrest or any heart rhythm health issues.” Cici noted that devices were put in place that will prevent him from being affected by an irregular heart rhythm.

She added, “Beyond delighted he got these devices put into him. He is recovering really well, considering what he’s been through. He may even get to come home on a home visit. Bliss. If that works well … [t]hey’ll discharge him.”

About the Original Report of Edmunds’ Heart Attack

Cici first revealed that her husband had suffered a serious health crisis in a Facebook message posted on July 29. In the lengthy and harrowing post, Cici reported that Dave had suffered “a major cardiac arrest” and had to be revived via CPR.

She explained that a nurse who had been at their residence taking care of her revived the acclaimed rock musician by performing “heavy duty CPR” on him.

Cici further shared that Dave was then brought to a hospital, where “the doctors at the ICU operating room intubated [him] after by a miracle resurrecting him for a moment.”

According to Cici’s post, Edmunds “very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc.” She added that “the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high. And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave.”

Full details about Edmunds’ current health status haven’t been announced yet.

Edmunds is best known for his successful solo career and his work with the acclaimed, short-lived British rock group Rockpile. Dave retired from performing in 2017, reportedly because of ill health.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)