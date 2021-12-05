Dave Grohl Covers The Clash’s “Train In Vain” for Hanukkah Sessions Day 7

For day seven of their now-annual Hanukkah Sessions, rocker Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin released a cover of The Clash song, “Train In Vain.”

The Foo Fighters frontman shared the song on Twitter, writing, “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of @TheClash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a “Train In Vain.” #hanukkahsessions#happyhanukkah #chanukah.”

The song itself features Grohl drumming and singing and Kurstin on piano. The track features The Clash song’s signature catchy, upbeat vibe. Check it out in full below.

The next cover the duo releases will mark the eighth and final song installment from Grohl and Kurstin, though it’s expected that the duo will be back at it again next year, given the resoundingly positive response from both fans and the artists that the duo has covered, including Barry Manilow and Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, whom Grohl and Kurstin paid tribute to earlier.

For the 2021 Hanukkah series, Grohl and Kurstin have already released covers of The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” and Manilow’s “Copacabana,” all of which you can check out below.

The songs come as part of the reinvigorated “Hanukkah Sessions,” which Grohl and Kurstin began in 2020. The duo released a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

On Friday, December 3, the duo, along with Grohl’s daughter Violet, released a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box,” which you can check out below.

“Violet is the first one to tell anyone that she’s the best singer in the family,” Grohl has said, laughing like a proud papa. What a time for the Grohl family!

