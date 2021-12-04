Music News Saturday—New Updates from Missy Elliott, BTS, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Valerie June, and More

The world of music is always swirling and bubbling with new information. Here, we wanted to catch you up on some of the latest.

1. There seems to be a new Missy Elliott and Timbaland album in the works. Set to drop… soon? Especially if you believe the charming though cryptic tweets by the Virginia producer and longtime Missy collaborator.

On December 1, Timbaland wrote, “Who ready for that @MissyElliott Timbo album??????”

And followed that up with a photo of the two, writing, “Stay tune!!!!!!”

2. Legendary singer Mary J. Blige announced a new forthcoming album and dropped two songs, “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing (feat. DJ Khaled)”

“Wait till you hear it,” Blige told talk show host Tamron Hall. “It’s gonna blow everybody’s mind. And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

3. Everyone’s favorite seven-piece K-Pop Band, BTS, released a new holiday version of its hit song, “Butter.” Featuring sleigh bells upon sleigh bells, the song arrives just in time for gift unwrapping and buttery pastries.

4. Music goddess Valerie June posted some words of wisdom while in a river. That’s it. That’s the news item.

She wrote on Twitter, “When I hear songs, they often come in layered choral voices. That’s when I know I’m writing a song. I rarely sit down to write. They usually just find me when I’m living my truth of being a magical fairy woman. ‘You and I’ just felt so right with this waterfall dance!”

5. The Foo Fighters are set to release a new “Horror Comedy” called, 666. The feature-length movie will arrive in February. But for now, fans can enjoy the first official spooky trailer here below.

The band posted about it on Twitter, saying, “VEGAS NIGHT ONE!!! ICYMI @Studio666Movie SNEAK PEAK: http://foofighters.co/Studio666Preview#Studio666Movie“

6. The Smile, which is the new band from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, broadcast their latest rehearsal on social media this week. Check out a few of those transmissions below. Could a new album be forthcoming soon?

7. Another all-star collaboration this week featured Nancy Wilson, Jerry Cantrell, and Sammy Hagar performing together. The trio played a 10-minute acoustic jam, which you can see below in all its brooding majesty.

Missy Elliott Photo by David Brendan Hall