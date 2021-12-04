Dave Grohl Covers Billy Joel’s “Big Shot” for Hanukkah Sessions Day 6

For Day Six of their now-annual Hanukkah Sessions, rocker Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin released a cover of the Billy Joel song, “Big Shot.”

The Foo Fighters frontman shared the song on Twitter, writing, “While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), @billyjoel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture—here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: ‘Big Shot!'”

The cover features Grohl on drums as well as singing (always impressive) and some epic Billy Joel-style piano playing. It’s an almost theatrical tune, fit for a barge on the Hudson or on stage on Broadway. What a big tune. Not to mention the deliriously funny kazoos.

For the 2021 Hanukkah series, Grohl and Kurstin have already released covers of The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” and Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” all of which you can check out below.

The songs come as part of the reinvigorated “Hanukkah Sessions,” which Grohl and Kurstin began in 2020. The duo released a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

On Friday, December 3, the duo, along with Grohl’s daughter Violet, released a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box,” which you can check below.

“Violet is the first one to tell anyone that she’s the best singer in the family,” Grohl has said, laughing like a proud papa.

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images